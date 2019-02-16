PITTSBURGH - A suspect has surrendered to police after a Pittsburgh street was shut down because of SWAT activity.
Haberman Avenue on Mt. Washington is back open after the incident on Secane Avenue.
Police said a suspect was seen driving a stolen car and officers followed him to a home at the intersection of Secane Avenue and Armour Way.
#Pittsburgh police are dealing with a SWAT situation off of Haberman Street in the Beltzhoover section of the city #WPXI @TribLIVE @WPXIAaronMartin @wpxi pic.twitter.com/IeP96qNQEf— Stephen Banfield (@coachtvnews) February 16, 2019
When they arrived at the home, the suspect jumped out of the vehicle and led police on a brief foot chase, police said. The man briefly barricaded himself inside the home and later surrendered without incident.
Police said a gun was recovered.
No injuries were reported.
TRENDING NOW:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}