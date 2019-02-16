  • Suspect surrenders after SWAT situation shuts down Mt. Washington street

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - A suspect has surrendered to police after a Pittsburgh street was shut down because of SWAT activity.

    Haberman Avenue on Mt. Washington is back open after the incident on Secane Avenue.

    Police said a suspect was seen driving a stolen car and officers followed him to a home at the intersection of Secane Avenue and Armour Way.

    When they arrived at the home, the suspect jumped out of the vehicle and led police on a brief foot chase, police said. The man briefly barricaded himself inside the home and later surrendered without incident.

    Police said a gun was recovered.

    No injuries were reported. 

