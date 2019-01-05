Toddlers found covered in urine, so cold their feet were purple, investigators say

WASHINGTON, Ind. - Two toddlers were removed from unsuitable conditions after being found covered in urine and so cold their feet were purple, according to a Department of Child Services worker.
The caseworker was called Dec. 7 about the home conditions of the children, WXIN reported. She went to the home and was not allowed inside. Police responded and knocked on the door. When Travis Criswell, 27, answered, investigators could smell burned marijuana.
Officers and the caseworker were able to gain entry to the house and found the children, a 2-year-old boy and a 3-year-old girl, were dirty and “soaked from head to toe in urine,” WXIN reported. Their feet were purple because it was so cold in the house.
The children were taken to a hospital for evaluation. There were multiple injuries on each child, including second-degree burns on the boy.
Criswell and the children’s mother Brittnie Morford, 27, were arrested and charged with two counts of child neglect of a dependent resulting in serious bodily injury and two counts of neglect of a dependent, WXIN reported.
