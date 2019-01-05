The Pittsburgh Steelers are expected to consider trade offers for wide receiver Antonio Brown prior to the start of free agency, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.
As the offseason looms, the #Steelers are expected to consider trade offers for WR Antonio Brown. They haven’t shut the door on him playing for another organization. My story: https://t.co/LMrbIv5TeK— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 5, 2019
The trade would save $1 million in salary cap space and create $15 million in cash savings, according to the report.
Reports surfaced about Brown wanting to be traded earlier this week.
Brown has been the focus of several off-the-field issues this season, including this past weekend when he didn't play in the finale against the Bengals.
If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App.
An unflattering report Monday said Brown sat out not because of his knee, but rather because of a rift with quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.
In his weekly radio show, Roethlisberger said Tuesday there were no serious issues between him and Brown, according to WPXI news partner TribLIVE.
RELATED:
- Report: Steelers WR Brown requests trade
- Tomlin: Antonio Brown 'difficult to communicate with' ahead of Sunday's game
- Antonio Brown drama ramps up as questions loom about status with Steelers
- Steelers' Antonio Brown appears as surprise guest on 'Masked Singer'
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}