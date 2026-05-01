Trump says he’s still considering a taxpayer-funded deal to bail out Spirit Airlines

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says he’s still looking at a taxpayer-funded takeover of Spirit Airlines.

“We’re looking at it. If we could do it, we’ll do it. But only if it’s a good deal,” Trump told reporters on Friday as he prepared to leave the White House for a trip to Florida.

He didn’t offer any details about what proposal he was considering but said he’d like to save jobs at the airline, which has filed for bankruptcy twice in two years.

Trump said his administration gave Spirit “a final proposal” and would make an announcement Friday or Saturday.”

“We’re looking at Spirit and if we can help them, we will. But we have to come first,” he said.

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