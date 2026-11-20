WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. tech companies that build artificial intelligence data centers in other countries will face “a tremendous tax,” President Donald Trump said on Friday.

Trump did not provide details and said he hadn’t yet told his own officials about his plan.

The Republican president urged Americans to welcome data center construction in their communities and extract concessions from the developers, repeating a point he made before the midterm elections.

“You ought to take advantage of the data centers,” Trump said in a White House press briefing. ”Make them pay you, make them pay your community, but don’t shut them off.”

“We want them to build it here,” Trump added.

With host communities across the U.S. turning against the gargantuan data centers, America’s technology giants are promising to take fewer taxpayer handouts, keep fewer secrets or shower more money onto the communities willing to allow the server warehouses.

The Republican-led Senate on Thursday approved bipartisan legislation aimed at speeding up permitting reviews to build power plants, transmission lines and other energy infrastructure as lawmakers seek to increase the nation’s energy supplies to meet surging demand and lower electricity prices.

The legislation’s sweeping changes would shorten the timeline to start big energy projects and make sure data centers pay for the energy they use and upgrades to the larger transmission network. Anger over data centers and rising electricity prices helped usher in a wave of Democrats pledging to clamp down on the energy-hungry behemoths.

Trump praised the Senate bill, which now goes to the House. “It’s going to cause tremendous amounts of new building,” he said.

A tougher regulatory environment for AI giants and data center developers is expected to follow, even if Trump — perhaps the industry’s biggest champion — stalls any federal crackdown.

Despite backing from Trump, the data centers powering the artificial intelligence boom have become politically toxic.

The tech industry says it has gotten the message. Besides ramping up financial incentives, officials with Google and Meta said in interviews with The Associated Press they are trying to address mistrust by being more transparent with communities where they would like to build.

Companies are also making pledges to reduce their impact on the environment and offering assurances that data centers will boost local property values — all while maintaining AI is a positive force for the American economy, despite its skeptics.

The Trump administration on Monday issued new rules to restrict remote access to advanced U.S. computing chips and servers, marking the latest step to limit China’s abilities to use U.S. chips to train its best artificial intelligence models.

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