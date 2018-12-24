  • Which restaurants are open on Christmas 2018? Here's a list

    By: Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    If putting together a Christmas feast isn’t how you want to spend the holiday, there are several restaurants that will be happy to help with your holiday meal.

    >> Read more trending news

    Below is a list of restaurants set to be open on Christmas.

    (Note: Not every restaurant in a chain may open on Christmas. Times may vary with location. Check with your local restaurant.) 

    • Benihana: Select Benihana restaurants will be open for both lunch and dinner on Christmas.
    • Buca di Beppo: All Buca di Beppo restaurants are open on Christmas Day for lunch and dinner, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.  
    • Buffalo Wild Wings: Check with our local location for hours, but many are open from 11 a.m. until midnight.
    • Denny's: Denny’s is open 24 hours.
    • Fogo de Chão: Fogo de Chao is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Christmas.
    • Golden Corral: Most locations will be open.
    • IHOP: Most locations will be open regular hours.
    • McCormick & Schmick's: All McCormick & Schmick's will be open on Christmas from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. 
    • Old Country Buffet: Old Country Buffet will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Christmas.
    • Panda Express: Panda Express restaurants are open from 10:30 a.m. or 11 a.m. until 9 or 10 p.m. 
    • Ruth's Chris Steak House: Ruth's Chris will be open on Christmas from noon until 8 p.m.
    • Starbucks: Hours vary, check with your local store.

    Related stories:

     

    LOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 19: Table setting at the Library Foundation of Los Angeles 2005 Awards Dinner honoring Harper Lee at the City National Plaza on May 19, 2005 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Stephen Shugerman/Getty Images)
    Photo by Stephen Shugerman/Getty Image

     

    TRENDING NOW:

     

     

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories