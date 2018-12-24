Which restaurants are open on Christmas 2018? Here's a list

If putting together a Christmas feast isn’t how you want to spend the holiday, there are several restaurants that will be happy to help with your holiday meal.
Below is a list of restaurants set to be open on Christmas.
(Note: Not every restaurant in a chain may open on Christmas. Times may vary with location. Check with your local restaurant.)
- Benihana: Select Benihana restaurants will be open for both lunch and dinner on Christmas.
- Buca di Beppo: All Buca di Beppo restaurants are open on Christmas Day for lunch and dinner, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Buffalo Wild Wings: Check with our local location for hours, but many are open from 11 a.m. until midnight.
- Denny's: Denny’s is open 24 hours.
- Fogo de Chão: Fogo de Chao is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Christmas.
- Golden Corral: Most locations will be open.
- IHOP: Most locations will be open regular hours.
- McCormick & Schmick's: All McCormick & Schmick's will be open on Christmas from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Old Country Buffet: Old Country Buffet will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Christmas.
- Panda Express: Panda Express restaurants are open from 10:30 a.m. or 11 a.m. until 9 or 10 p.m.
- Ruth's Chris Steak House: Ruth's Chris will be open on Christmas from noon until 8 p.m.
- Starbucks: Hours vary, check with your local store.
Related stories:
- Christmas Eve store hours: What time does Macy’s, Best Buy, Walmart, Target and others close?
- Extended holiday shopping hours: What time are stores opening, closing this weekend?
- Which grocery stores are open on Christmas; Christmas Eve hours
TRENDING NOW:
- Accused fake dentist and husband facing new RICO charges
- Kennywood gives sneak peek of park's newest roller coaster
- Police looking for information after deadly shooting overnight
- VIDEO: Health experts urging contact users to remove lenses before falling asleep
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}