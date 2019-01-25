  • Whole Foods recalls spinach over possible salmonella contamination

    By: Jared Leone, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Whole Foods Market is recalling various prepared food items that contain baby spinach over possible salmonella contamination. 

    There are more than 50 recalled food items, including salads, pizzas, sandwiches and wraps that were sold in stores in eight states including Florida, Maine, Massachusetts and New York, according to the Food and Drug Administration

    Consumers who purchased baby spinach from the salad or hot bars in those states should throw away those food items bought through Jan. 23. 

    The move was prompted in response to a recall by Satur Farms, who produced the spinach. Affected products have a Whole Foods Market scale labeling and can be further identified from the FDA recall notice.

