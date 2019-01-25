PITTSBURGH - Another day, another unsettling report discussing Antonio Brown, Mike Tomlin and the Pittsburgh Steelers.
According to an ESPN report from Jeremy Fowler, Tomlin has reportedly been telling players he’ll tolerate the antics from Antonio Brown as long as he’s producing at an All-Pro level.
“(Tomlin) essentially told the group, 'We’ll tolerate it now because of what he brings on the field,'” said one ex-Steeler, according to the report. “But the minute production stops, you don’t overlook it."
Brown just finished a season where he led the NFL in touchdowns with 15 and had his sixth consecutive 100-plus reception campaign, a league record.
Despite the numbers, the ESPN report says it confirmed these internal issues with more than 20 current and former players.
“This has been brewing for years,” one player said. “It’s just now coming to the surface. And it’s probably over.”
Brown is only two years into his four-year deal worth $68 million.
Antonio Brown with his latest social media post. pic.twitter.com/RczmeEx2o6— Chase Williams WPXI (@chasepwilliams) January 25, 2019
Meanwhile, Brown created a post on social media Friday morning referencing Jerry Rice's remarks that Brown is very interested in joining the San Francisco 49ers and that the team should find a way to acquire the receiver.
Perhaps most telling, the post features a photo of Rice, widely considered the greatest wide receiver of all time, embracing a player wearing a Niners jersey with a "Brown" nameplate and the number 84 -- Brown's number.
