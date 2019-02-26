Ready-to-eat deli ham recalled due to possible plastic contamination

PITTSBURGH - Ready-to-eat ham sold under the name Market 32 by Price Chopper Black Forest Ham has been recalled in six states including Pennsylvania.
According to the USDA, the ham may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically plastic.
The problem was discovered on Feb. 22 when a store noticed the plastic while slicing the meat.
The specific ham in question has a sell by date of April 8, 2019 on the label.
These items were shipped to retail locations in Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York, Pennsylvania, and Vermont.
At this point there have been no reports of consumers becoming ill or having other adverse reactions.
