New Mexico bar uses 'angel shot' to keep patrons safe

A bar in Albuquerque is offering a special shot to help keep patrons safe.
Signs in the women's restrooms say if they're on a date and feel unsafe or uncomfortable, order an "angel shot," and they'll help them get out of the situation and get them a safe ride home.
Bar owner Carri Phyllis says two people have ordered the drink in the last six months.
Other bars in the U.S. also offer an "angel shot."
