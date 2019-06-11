  • New Mexico bar uses 'angel shot' to keep patrons safe

    A bar in Albuquerque is offering a special shot to help keep patrons safe.

    Signs in the women's restrooms say if they're on a date and feel unsafe or uncomfortable, order an "angel shot," and they'll help them get out of the situation and get them a safe ride home.

    Bar owner Carri Phyllis says two people have ordered the drink in the last six months.

    Other bars in the U.S. also offer an "angel shot."

     

