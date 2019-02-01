  • New study questions if eating breakfast effects weight loss or gain

    If you want to lose weight, don't skip breakfast. That's the usual advice. But a new study seems to go against that. 

    The study was published Wednesday in the medical journal The BMJ (British Medical Journal).

    Researchers found people who ate breakfast regularly consumed more calories each day. That means those who ate breakfast did not lose any weight.

    They also say those who skipped the morning meal did not have an increased appetite later in the day. That means they saw no weight gain.

    The study looked at the results from 13 clinical trials mostly from the U.S. and the United Kingdom.

    But one expert admits that the quality of the trials did vary.
     

     
     

