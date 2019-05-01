  • Nike raises eyebrows with model's armpit hair

    Nike Women got people talking after posting an article showing a model's armpit hair on its Instagram account.

    The image featured Nigerian-American musician Annahstasia Enuke in a black and white sports bra. Her arm is over her head and you can see her unshaved armpits.

    The post has gotten nearly 200,000 likes, but has also bothered some. There has been a robust discussion on social media about the issue.

    Armpit shaving is common among women in the U.S. and UK but it isn't done everywhere.
     

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

