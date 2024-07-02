NWS confirms 6th tornado touched down during storms in late June

PITTSBURGH — Six tornadoes touched down throughout Southwestern Pennsylvania during last week’s storms, the National Weather Service confirmed.

The NWS confirmed Tuesday that the sixth tornado, categorized as an EF-1, touched down near the Mellon Plan neighborhood of Monroeville. It swept through parts of Wall, Pitcairn and south Monroeville.

A large number of trees snapped or uprooted due to the tornado, some of which fell on power lines and caused the poles to snap. There was also some fence damage, and siding removed from homes.

The tornado briefly retreated north toward Kelvington Park before dissipating, the NWS said.

There were five other tornadoes that swept through the Pittsburgh area during last week’s storms in the following areas:

Just south of US Highway 22 from south of Delmont to southwest of Shieldsburg and New Alexandria (EF-2) (Westmoreland County)

Oakdale (EF-1) (Allegheny County)

Trafford and Harrison City (Allegheny and Westmoreland counties)

Blairsville (Indiana County)

Mount Morris (Greene County)

