Officer shot, killed while investigating traffic accident

    DAVIS, Calif. - A California police officer, shot Thursday evening while responding to a traffic accident, has died.

    Natalie Corona, 22, was taken to the hospital in critical condition where she was later pronounced dead. Police say Corona had been on the job for only a few weeks.

    "I haven't seen anybody work harder in a part-time capacity and be more motivated to be a police officer than Natalie. She is just an absolute star in our department," Chief Darren Pytel told KNTV.

    Her fellow officers say, to them, her death is like losing a family member.

    "I've heard her described by our officers tonight as our daughter and our friend and just the sister that we all wanted. This is just an absolute devastating loss to the police department," said Pytel.

    Early Friday morning, officers found the body of the suspect in the shooting in a Davis home with what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
     

     
     

