Officer shot, killed while investigating traffic accident

DAVIS, Calif. - A California police officer, shot Thursday evening while responding to a traffic accident, has died.
Natalie Corona, 22, was taken to the hospital in critical condition where she was later pronounced dead. Police say Corona had been on the job for only a few weeks.
"I haven't seen anybody work harder in a part-time capacity and be more motivated to be a police officer than Natalie. She is just an absolute star in our department," Chief Darren Pytel told KNTV.
TRENDING NOW:
- Softball coach charged with sending nude photos to underage student
- CDC: Americans not having enough babies to replace ourselves
- Sheriff: Missing teen Jayme Closs found alive, suspect in custody
- VIDEO: Police seek help in identifying pair wanted in attempted burglary
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
Her fellow officers say, to them, her death is like losing a family member.
"I've heard her described by our officers tonight as our daughter and our friend and just the sister that we all wanted. This is just an absolute devastating loss to the police department," said Pytel.
Early Friday morning, officers found the body of the suspect in the shooting in a Davis home with what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
NBC/KNTV
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}