Oversized Lucky Charms marshmallows are heading to stores

Do you pick the marshmallows out of Lucky Charms cereal so you can eat them separately? You no longer have to.
Lucky Charms is now selling bags of their magically-delicious marshmallows, just the pink hearts, blue moons, yellow stars and green clovers without any of the pesky nutrition to get in the way.
The marshmallows will be oversized versions of the ones you find in Lucky Charms, but with the same taste.
The company that's making them said this isn't a limited-time promotion; they're here to stay.
Lucky Charms marshmallows are already on sale in some places and will be available across the country by September.
Magically delicious in EVERY form! Grab a bag of @jetpuffed marshmallows with Lucky Charms shapes today! #magicallydelicious pic.twitter.com/lEFoCO0Znw— Lucky Charms (@LuckyCharms) August 7, 2019
