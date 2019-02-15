Parents brawl at youth wrestling match

FOX VALLEY, Wis. - Three adults have been cited after getting into a fight at a wrestling tournament in Wisconsin.
Cellphone video of the event was posted online and viewed nearly two million times before it was taken down.
Fox Valley police officers were called out to a local high school Sunday afternoon because of reports of an argument and physical fight.
"People get, you know, people get loud, they get fired up. That's what sports are about. It's what makes sports great, as a matter of fact, you know, the passion that's involved with it. You go to Packers games, you see it a lot. But it's, you know, turning into a physical altercation between parents at this level, I think, is pretty rare," Lt. Mark Wery of the Fox Valley Metro Police Department told WGBA.
Municipal citations were issued to Cassandra Hamill, 33, for disorderly conduct, Shannon Volkman, 39, for disorderly conduct and battery, and to Nicole Volkman, 33, for disorderly conduct and battery.
CNN/WGBA
