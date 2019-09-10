  • Parks Service is looking for 'Sodfather' for National Mall

    WASHINGTON, D.C. - The job of caring for more than 44-and-a-half acres of manicured grass between the nation's Capitol and the Lincoln Memorial is up for grabs.

    If you have a green thumb, work here could be a bed of roses, but you'll have to mow down the competition to rake in the green.

    "It's one of the most important positions we have in the National Mall," Mike Litterst, a spokesperson for the National Park Service told WJLA.

    "We tagged our turf management specialist several years ago as the Sodfather and that just sort of stuck."

    The Sodfather is one of the few jobs where you could be paid to do your business on the lawn. And the Park Service says it'll make you an offer you can't refuse.

    "Anywhere between $83,000 and $105,000 a year." said Litterst.

    Trouble is, the grass isn't always greener on the other side when 35 million people visit the Mall every year.

    "That's 70 million feet that are tramping back and forth on the turf," said Litterst.

    The challenge is keeping America's front yard pristine, despite the onslaught of admirers and, often, crowds of protesters.

    If you think it's a job you can grow into, you can apply until Thursday. That's when the turf management position closes. 

     

