Passengers told to urinate in bags after diaper clogs airplane's toilets

    What was supposed to be a flight to paradise turned into a smelly debacle when a problem arose with a plane's restrooms.

    A woman aboard an American Airlines flight to Kona, Hawaii, from Phoenix says when the plane's toilets began to overflow, passengers were asked to urinate in plastic bags and bottles. 

    She took video of a flight attendant asking her to go in a plastic bag.

    KPNX aired the video, in which the following conversation was recorded:

    Passenger:"What do you mean I have to pee in a bag?"
    Flight Attendent: (inaudible) ".. and put in the trash. They can't take anymore. They are overflowing. This one has like this much left."
    Passenger: "Ok...."
    Flight Attendant: "That's what this bag is. I know it's horrible. Guys are going in a bottle."

    American Airlines confirmed there were issues on the flight. 

    However, the airline says the plane took off with working bathrooms. 

    It was later discovered a diaper had been flushed down one of the toilets, causing the problems. 
     

