Patriot fans not impressed by Dunkin' Donuts' Eagle cups

BOSTON, Massachusetts - Dunkin' Donuts is in hot water with New England Patriots fans.
Controversy erupted on social media after customers in the Boston area were served coffee in cups featuring the Philadelphia Eagles.
The cups showed the Eagles logo and read "World Champions."
For Patriots fans, it was a painful reminder of their team's defeat by the Eagles in this year's Super Bowl.
To make matters worse -- Dunkin' Donuts was founded in Massachusetts.
During football season, Dunkin' Donuts uses cups featuring the logos of teams in their hometowns, but it appears there was a mixup in this case.
The company addressed the controversy in a statement, saying it is working to stock stores with the correct cups.
