The New Castle News reports that the application to Lawrence County's voter services department listed the location as "International Space Station, low Earth orbit."
You can customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts for Lawrence County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
Director Ed Allison says his reaction was "What?" But then he found out that astronaut Andrew "Drew" Morgan, currently on the space station, has an address in Neshannock Township and is a registered voter in the county.
County IT director Rick DiBello set up a secure email and password and a fillable PDF file that Morgan received, filled it out and sent back.
DiBello says he thought "that is pretty cool." And Allison calls it "very, very cool" - and he adds: "This is the future."
___
Information from: New Castle News, http://www.ncnewsonline.com
TRENDING NOW:
- 15-year-old boy missing from Butler; State police ask for help finding him
- 1 person killed in wrong-way crash on I-79 south in Washington County
- Wealthiest ZIP codes: The highest-earning communities
- VIDEO: First accumulating snow of season possible this week
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}