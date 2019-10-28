The Clearfield County coroner says 52-year-old Mary Beth Erickson and the child were found after the fire in Lawrence Township.
The blaze was reported in the home at about 3 a.m. Monday. Two other people were reportedly taken to a Pittsburgh hospital, but there was no immediate word on their conditions.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
TRENDING NOW:
- Port Authority bus, with passenger on board, swallowed by massive sinkhole downtown
- 1 killed, several hurt, including newborn, after gunfire leads to crash on Route 30
- Neal Huntington reportedly out as Pirates GM
- VIDEO: More than just medicine collected during Prescription Drug Take Back Day
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}