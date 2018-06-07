  • Ex-coach convicted of sexting teens jailed again

    Updated:
    PITTSBURGH (AP) - A former football coach who was sentenced to house arrest for sending sexual messages to teenagers is now back in jail after he allegedly solicited a 16-year-old boy.

    Patrick Onesko was convicted last year of sending explicit messages to boys at South Fayette High School, where he used to coach.

    Related Headlines

    We're asking his legal team about the allegations he left the state to meet another teen, for Channel 11 News at 6 p.m.

    A Pittsburgh media outlet reports that probation officers went to Onesko's East Millsboro home last month after receiving a tip that the 28-year-old had solicited a teen on a dating app and traveled to West Virginia to meet him.

    PREVIOUS STORY: New allegations of explicit messages sent by former coach, teaching assistant

    Officers found Onesko had a computer, a smartphone and two iPads in his house, which violated the conditions of his sentence.

    He was jailed pending further investigation, and it's not known if he's retained an attorney.

    Onesko was also formerly an assistant coach for California University of Pennsylvania.

    TRENDING NOW:

    Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Ex-coach convicted of sexting teens jailed again

  • Headline Goes Here

    Ex-coach convicted of sexting teens jailed again

  • Headline Goes Here

    Fast-moving fire destroys 2 homes, displaces 12 residents

  • Headline Goes Here

    Toddler's death in apartment window fall ruled an accident

  • Headline Goes Here

    Police: Driver in fatal crash was watching the Steelers game