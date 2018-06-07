Patrick Onesko was convicted last year of sending explicit messages to boys at South Fayette High School, where he used to coach.
We're asking his legal team about the allegations he left the state to meet another teen, for Channel 11 News at 6 p.m.
A Pittsburgh media outlet reports that probation officers went to Onesko's East Millsboro home last month after receiving a tip that the 28-year-old had solicited a teen on a dating app and traveled to West Virginia to meet him.
Officers found Onesko had a computer, a smartphone and two iPads in his house, which violated the conditions of his sentence.
He was jailed pending further investigation, and it's not known if he's retained an attorney.
Onesko was also formerly an assistant coach for California University of Pennsylvania.
