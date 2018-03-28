Exchange student accused of Pa. school threat

Upper Darby police alleged Wednesday that 18-year-old Taiwanese exchange student An Tso Sun threatened to "shoot up" the Monsignor Bonner and Archbishop Prendergast High School on May 1. Sun later said he was joking but was charged with making terroristic threats.
An Tso Sun, 18, arrested for threatening to shoot up local high school. Sun was found to have a military vest and ammunition at his residence. Kudos to the person who stepped forward and helped to avert a tragedy. pic.twitter.com/hRV1ec6TRl— Upper Darby Police (@UDPolice) March 28, 2018
Superintendent Michael Chitwood says a military-style ballistic vest, ammunition clip pouches, a high-powered crossbow and live ammunition were found in Sun's bedroom in Lansdowne.
Public defender Enrique Latoison said his client "had no intention or plans" to commit a school shooting, and many items found were things he wore to school for a Halloween costume contest.
