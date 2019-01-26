Fans of Netflix shows can take home props at sale

The Nomadic Trading Company is holding a multi-day liquidation sale of the Netflix originals set decoration and prop warehouse in Warrendale.
Fans of '70s-era furniture or anyone in need of a rotary phone might also be interested in the props.
The sale will be on Jan. 26, Feb. 9 and Feb. 16.
For more information and photos, you can visit Nomadictradingcompany.com.
TRENDING NOW:
- Police searching for property owner who owes $35K in fines
- Boy, 7, in critical condition after becoming pinned under van in Polish Hill
- Kim Porter died of pneumonia, according to LA coroner
- VIDEO: Mail truck explodes and rolls in flames down street
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}