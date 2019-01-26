  • Fans of Netflix shows can take home props at sale

    PITTSBURGH (AP) - Fans of Netflix original shows can take home a piece of them at a set and prop liquidation sale in Pittsburgh.

    The Nomadic Trading Company is holding a multi-day liquidation sale of the Netflix originals set decoration and prop warehouse in Warrendale.

    Fans of '70s-era furniture or anyone in need of a rotary phone might also be interested in the props.

    The sale will be on Jan. 26, Feb. 9 and Feb. 16.

    For more information and photos, you can visit Nomadictradingcompany.com.

