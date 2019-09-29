WNEP-TV reports a pilot and two passengers were in the helicopter when it crashed Saturday about 7:30 p.m. in the parking lot of the fairground in the town of Bloomsburg.
The popular fair was filled with people at the time of the crash. No one was hurt on the ground.
The three people aboard the helicopter were taken to a hospital. Bloomsburg police say the pilot's condition was first listed as critical, but has been upgraded to stable. The two passengers had minor injuries.
TRENDING NOW:
- Severe storms cause major hail damage, downed trees and power lines across Western Pa.
- Sidney Crosby, Bryan Rust injured in Penguins preseason finale
- 'Bring the kids home': Grandparents of endangered infant plead for swift return
- VIDEO: Young people might be turning to black market for vape products
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
Police said the helicopter would take fairgoers for a short ride.
The crash bent the framing and shattered the windows of several vehicles in the parking lot.
Bloomsburg is about 130 miles (210 kilometers) northwest of Philadelphia.
The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}