Hersheypark reopens after heavy rain, flooding cause 1-day shutdown

The Pennsylvania amusement park reopened Tuesday after it and ZooAmerica closed due to flooding on Monday. Three days of rain in the central and eastern part of the state caused Spring Creek, which runs through the park, to flood, and nearby Swatara Creek to approach moderate flood stage.
ZooAmerica remains closed Tuesday. The park says the animals were moved to safety.
Flooding from a creek also forced officials to close Knoebels Amusement Resort in Elysburg.
TRENDING NOW:
- Pepperidge Farm Announces Voluntary Recall of Four Varieties of Goldfish Crackers
- 1 dead after crash on Toll 66 following police chase
- Teen charged in connection to shooting death of 15-year-old boy
- VIDEO: Warning signs of where your teen could be hiding drugs in their bedroom
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}