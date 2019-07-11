The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is releasing its annual algae forecast Thursday for the shallowest of the Great Lakes.
>>>>>RELATED: Algal blooms make water unsafe for dogs at Lake Erie beaches
Scientists project that this year's bloom is likely to be among the five largest since they began ranking them going back to 2002.
They say heavy rains in the spring and summer will help fuel a large bloom of potentially toxic algae.
Algae blooms are becoming an increasing concern nationwide. They have caused water warnings and beach closings this year from Vermont to the Gulf Coast, but Lake Erie has been hit particularly hard over the past decade.
Five years ago a toxic bloom caused a two-day shutdown of Toledo's drinking water.
TRENDING NOW:
- LIVE UPDATES: Flash Flood Warnings in effect as rounds of rain, storms hit area
- Pittsburgh Traffic: Flooding closing roads, causing delays across area
- Judge decides to send suspect in 8-year-old's stabbing death back to Pa. today
- VIDEO: Fentanyl discovered in popular children's game at local store
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}