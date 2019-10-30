A judge on Tuesday ordered 49-year-old Luis Rodriguez to serve the mandatory sentence without parole for first-degree murder in the death of 25-year-old Alicia Stalheim.
Rodriguez claimed he was drunk and didn't intend to kill Stalheim at the pizzeria on Nov. 24.
The judge also sentenced Rodriguez to an additional 23 to 46 years in prison for shooting Stalheim's 27-year-old co-worker, Ashleigh Fuhrman, in the shoulder.
Fuhrman suffered nerve damage but survived and had a healthy baby.
