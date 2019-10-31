The justices said Wednesday the legal challenge to the Lebanon County court system's prohibition involves matters of public importance, meriting the court's involvement.
Related Headlines
- Reading this in the WPXI News App? Click the + next to the headline to subscribe to alerts related to marijuana legalization.
The order says other county courts have also adopted or are considering similar rules.
The justices are putting the Lebanon County policy on hold for now.
TRENDING NOW:
- Rain, storms in the forecast causing some communities to change 2019 Trick-or-Treat times
- FBI investigating ‘suspicious activity' outside its Pittsburgh office
- Severe Weather Team 11's 2019 winter forecast
- VIDEO: Smoke billowing from home after fire breaks out in Washington County
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
Lawyers for the state court system who represent the Lebanon County courts in the case are declining comment.
ACLU lawyer Vic Walczak, who represents the three medical marijuana patients who are challenging the policy , calls it a huge victory.
He says it is likely argument in the case won't occur before spring of 2020.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}