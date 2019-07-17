Pa. mayor calls off ceremony to raise LGBTQ flag at City Hall

Acting Managing Director Osmer Deming said Mayor Wally Scott believes the "pride flag" represents a political movement and flying it is against city policy.
Calling on Mayor Scott to reconsider. Looking forward to attending @ReadingPride to affirm our administration’s strong support for LGBTQIA+ community in PA.🏳️🌈🏳️🌈 https://t.co/CDADC9OgNt— John Fetterman (@JohnFetterman) July 16, 2019
Council president Jeffrey Waltman Sr. said he found out just before arriving for the ceremony Monday evening and tried unsuccessfully to change the mayor's mind.
TRENDING NOW:
- Double shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 in the hospital
- Florida man makes sign after panhandler rejects his job offer
- Can you help? A 10-year-old girl is missing and police are looking for her
- VIDEO: Norwin sophomore identified as teen killed in fall at YMCA camp
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
The LGBT Center of Greater Reading blasted the decision, saying "what was supposed to be a proud and historical moment" became "blatant, unacceptable discrimination."
The Reading Eagle reports that a POW/MIA flag flies below the U.S. flag at City Hall and flags of other countries have been raised there.
___
Information from: Reading Eagle, http://www.readingeagle.com/
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}