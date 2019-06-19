The Reading Eagle reports that the Mount Penn woman called 911 Tuesday morning to report that she'd been bitten by a rattlesnake. Authorities say it was actually a 2-foot-long (0.61-meter) copperhead. They found it on a shelf near the washing machine.
Police called the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission, which bagged the snake and moved it to a safer location.
The woman was taken to a hospital. Her condition isn't known. The Fish and Boat Commission says the copperhead's bite is seldom life-threatening as long as the victim gets prompt medical attention.
The copperhead is the most common venomous snake in Pennsylvania.
