  • Shale pipeline operator will pay fine in air pollution case

    Updated:
    PITTSBURGH (AP) - A company that processes and transports natural gas and natural gas liquids in Ohio's and Pennsylvania's shale fields is agreeing to pay $610,000 to settle complaints by Pennsylvania and the federal government that it was violating air pollution laws.

    A consent decree filed Tuesday in Pittsburgh's federal court also obligates two subsidiaries of Ohio-based MPLX to install equipment to reduce emissions of smog-forming pollutants at compressor stations and pipeline maintenance points in eastern Ohio and western Pennsylvania.

    The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and Pennsylvania brought the complaints against the MPLX subsidiaries.

    The companies were accused of building or operating compressor stations and maintenance points without appropriate permits and without keeping emissions records. EPA officials say the companies will upgrade more than 300 facilities in western Pennsylvania and eastern Ohio.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Shale pipeline operator will pay fine in air pollution case

  • Headline Goes Here

    2 sentenced to life in professor's death in quarry

  • Headline Goes Here

    Shale pipeline operator to pay fine in air pollution case

  • Headline Goes Here

    Trial ordered for ex-juvenile home worker in bus assault

  • Headline Goes Here

    Woman pleads to voluntary manslaughter in stabbing death