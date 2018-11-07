  • Toddler dies after being mauled by dog at Pa. home, coroner says

    By: Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    YORK COUNTY, Pa. - A 19-month-old girl died Sunday after she was mauled by a family dog at a home in Pennsylvania, according to the York County Coroner’s Office.

    The toddler, whose name was not immediately released, was attacked by a dog at her family’s home in Windsor Township around 10:15 p.m. Sunday, according to the coroner’s office. Chief Tim Damon, of the York Area Regional Police Department, told the York Dispatch that the toddler was being watched by her parents when the attack happened.

    “Despite emergency medical intervention, the female toddler was pronounced dead at 11:03 p.m. Sunday night,” officials with the coroner’s office said Monday in a news release.

    Damon declined to say what breed the dog was, although he told the Dispatch that the dog had since been euthanized.

    Authorities said Monday that an autopsy will be scheduled to determine the manner and cause of the girl’s death.

    No one else was injured in the attack, the Dispatch reported.

     
     

