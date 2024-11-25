Pitt falls to Wisconsin in intense battle at the Greenbrier, 81-75

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W. Va — This article originally appeared on PittsburghSportsNOW.com.

On Sunday night, Pitt (6-1) dropped a close battle to the Wisconsin Badgers at The Greenbrier, 81-75.

After Wisconsin scored the first bucket of the game, Pitt scored the next nine, seizing momentum early with points from Zack Austin and Cam Corhen. Just two minutes into the action, Pitt lost a key piece as Damian Dunn exited the game with an injury. He later returned to the bench with a wrap on his hand, and did not put weight on his left leg.

Wisconsin was down by double digits early, but didn’t fret. The Badgers stormed back behind guards John Blackwell and John Tonje. Nolan Winter also delivered early buckets inside, matching up against Pitt’s front court. Tonje and Blackwell each contributed eight points in the first half for the Badgers.

Pitt built and maintained its early lead behind big man Cam Corhen and Jaland Lowe, who combined for 18 points in the half. Corhen threw down several slam dunks in the first half alone, coming from dimes from Lowe (two assists in the half) and Leggett (three).

Click here to read more from PittsburghSportsNOW.com.

