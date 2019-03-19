  • Pittsburgh auto dealers announce plan to create more auto technicians

    By: Mike Larson – Managing Editor, Pittsburgh Business Times

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - A group of Pittsburgh auto dealers has a plan to address the shortage of auto technicians.

    According to a press release, the Greater Pittsburgh Automobile Dealers Association and Foundation announced on Friday that it was partnering with Mazda North America and Rosedale Technical College to launch a training program in the region.

    Pittsburgh is the first city in the country to launch this type of multi-pronged program, the release said. It will also act as a model for future manufacturer-sponsored auto tech certification programs.

