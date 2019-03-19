PITTSBURGH - A group of Pittsburgh auto dealers has a plan to address the shortage of auto technicians.
According to a press release, the Greater Pittsburgh Automobile Dealers Association and Foundation announced on Friday that it was partnering with Mazda North America and Rosedale Technical College to launch a training program in the region.
Pittsburgh is the first city in the country to launch this type of multi-pronged program, the release said. It will also act as a model for future manufacturer-sponsored auto tech certification programs.
To read more about the program, check out the Pittsburgh Business Times.
