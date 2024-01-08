Pittsburgh built lunar lander on its way to the moon

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — For the first time in more than 50 years, the United States is headed back to the moon and a Pittsburgh company is leading the way.

Astrobotic Technology’s lunar lander, known as Peregrine, lifted off from Cape Canaveral, Florida overnight and headed into space aboard a United Launch Alliance “Vulcan” rocket.

We’re getting updates on the launch and the rocket’s trip to the moon throughout Channel 11 Morning News. We’re on the air live through 7 a.m.

The lunar lander was designed and built here in Pittsburgh.

Astrobotic is aiming to be the first private business to successfully land on the moon, something only four countries have accomplished.

The last time the U.S. launched a moon-landing mission was in December 1972. Apollo 17′s Gene Cernan and Harrison Schmitt became the 11th and 12th men to walk on the moon, closing out an era that has remained NASA’s pinnacle.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group