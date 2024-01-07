Local

‘Best case scenario’: T.J. Watt’s brother J.J. provides major update on knee injury

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

Steelers Ravens Football Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt walks with medical staff to the lockers during the second half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024 in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) (Matt Rourke/AP)

PITTSBURGH — Steelers fans got an update on the injury linebacker T.J. Watt sustained in the third quarter of their matchup against the Baltimore Ravens.

Watt’s brother J.J. took to X, formerly Twitter, to say that his injury is “the best case scenario for T.J.” J.J. says T.J. suffered a grade two MCL sprain, but everything else “looks pristine.” He says T.J. will need a “couple weeks” of rest and recovery.

T.J.’s injury was initially reported as a grade three MCL sprain, which could have required surgery and would have ruled him out for the rest of the season.

T.J. limped off the field after colliding with teammate Montravius Adams in the air. He didn’t return to the game.

The Steelers defeated the Ravens 17-10, keeping their playoff hopes alive.

The Steelers could clinch a playoff spot Sunday if the Jaguars lose to or tie with the Titans or the Bills lose to the Dolphins.

