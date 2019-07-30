  • Industry insiders expect Kraft Heinz to drop naming rights to Steelers' stadium

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - Food giant The Kraft Heinz Co. may give up naming rights on the Pittsburgh Steelers’ home turf, Heinz Field, when the $57 million deal expires in 2021, according to Street & Smith’s Sports Business Journal, a publication that is owned by American City Business Journals, which also owns the Pittsburgh Business Times.

    The company put its name on the stadium in 2001 when it was still known as the H.J. Heinz Co. But since then, much has changed for Heinz, which was acquired by private equity firm 3G Capital and Berkshire Hathaway in 2013, then merged with Kraft Foods Inc. two years later. Staff and offices have been slashed in Pittsburgh, and the executive team is based in Chicago, although the company says it is headquartered in both cities.

    SBJ cites industry experts as saying they don't expect the Heinz name to be on the stadium come 2021. It does, however, note that Heinz is still at the table.

    CLICK HERE to read more in the Pittsburgh Business Times.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories