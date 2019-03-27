PITTSBURGH - La Roche College announced Tuesday that the school would be changing its name; effective immediately, it would be known instead as La Roche University.
The announcement came after the Pennsylvania Department of Education approved the name change. La Roche President Sister Candace Introcaso said in a press release that the name change was the culmination of years of work.
You can read more in the Pittsburgh Business Times.
