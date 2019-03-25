PITTSBURGH - Another Pittsburgh-based autonomous vehicle company will soon be joining the ranks of those testing their technologies in the state, but this one is different.
While Argo AI, Aurora, Aptiv and Uber are all testing self-driving cars for the taxi or personal transportation industries, startup Locomation is developing Autonomous Relay Convoying (ARC) technology for semi-trucks.
Pittsburgh-based Locomation was founded by Carnegie Mellon alumni CEO Çetin Meriçli, CTO Tekin Meriçli, VP of Engineering Michael George, VP of Product Venkat Rajagopalan and Chief Scientist Alonzo Kelly.
Read more about the technology and possible testing locations in Pennsylvania in the Pittsburgh Business Times.
