    By: Julia Mericle – Technology Reporter, Pittsburgh Business Times

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - Renovations are underway to double the size of Duolingo’s headquarters in East Liberty, according to Michaela Kron, PR manager at Duolingo.

    The language-learning app company will increase its office from 26,000 square feet to 45,000 square feet by moving into space on the first and second floor of the building on Penn Avenue. Kron said the space will be move-in ready this summer.

    Duolingo currently has a total of 168 employees. About 140 of those are based locally, and with new hires “virtually every week” Kron said she expects the headquarters to employ about 200 by the end of 2019.

