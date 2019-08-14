Police body camera video shows dogs attacking officers

EAST HAVEN, Conn. - Connecticut police officers were confronted by two large dogs in a tense moment captured by a body camera.
The officers on the video are with East Haven Animal Control and East Haven Police Department. Officials said they were responding to reports of a dog attack Monday.
As the officer tries to deal with a dog inside the home, two more dogs surround him. The officer tries to move away from them but the dogs pounce. He then tries to control them with a stick but they continue to move toward him.
It isn't until the other officer shoots his stun gun that the dogs run away.
The owner of the dogs, Jeffrey Monigle, was charged with failure to license, failure to vaccinate, animal nuisance and allowing dogs to roam.
Police said they found Tom Kucenski, a neighbor, suffering from several injuries after he said the dogs attacked him. The injuries are reportedly non-life-threatening.
Officials said animal control quarantined the dog responsible for attacking Kucenski.
