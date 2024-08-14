Harris-Walz campaign to kick off bus tour in Pittsburgh this weekend

PITTSBURGH — Vice President Kamala Harris and her running mate, Gov. Tim Walz, will kick off their bus tour in Pittsburgh this weekend, ahead of the Democratic National Convention.

A news release from the Harris-Walz campaign says the bus tour will begin in Pittsburgh on Sunday.

Harris, Walz, Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff and Minnesota First Lady Gwen Walz will all be in attendance on the tour.

The bus tour will focus on meeting voters in community settings.

The campaign says this will be Harris’ eighth visit to Pennsylvania this year.

Channel 11 is working to learn where and when the bus tour will start on Sunday. Check back for updates.

