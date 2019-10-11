Pennsylvania Republicans received from donation from Giuliani associate

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The two Ukrainian-American businessmen arrested Wednesday for campaign finance charges donated money to candidates and parties across the country including the Republican Federal Committee of Pennsylvania, according to federal records.
Igor Fruman and Lev Parnas are associated with President Trump's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani.
The two men are sitting in a Virginia jail accused of conspiring to funnel foreign money to U.S. candidates for federal and state offices so they could buy political influence.
"It's a real indictment of our own political process," Erin Chlopak with the Campaign Legal Center said.
The CLC first flagged the more than $300,000 campaign contribution from an apparent shell company to a Trump political action committee last year and filed a complaint with the Federal Election Commission.
TRENDING NOW:
- Son charged after mother found dead inside room that was duct-taped shut
- Ravens' Earl Thomas fined $21,000 for hit on Steelers' Mason Rudolph, report says
- Pittsburgh heart surgeon arrested in child sex crime sting
- VIDEO: Scary sight - thousands of tarantulas out looking for mates
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
"This corporation that appeared to have been just set up made this large contribution to the Super PAC but it didn't seem to have the sufficient resources to make that contribution," Chlopak said.
We dug through FEC records and found the suspects donated hundreds of thousands of dollars altogether though not all of it is connected to the indictments.
Parnas donated more than $600 to the Republican Federal Committee of Pennsylvania.
We reached out to the organization for comment but have not heard back.
The indictment said the two men also created a company called Global Energy Producers LLC to hide their donations.
"It also illustrates the big problem we have with big money and foreign influence in our elections," Chlopak said.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}