NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. - Charges were filed Friday against the son of a woman whose body was found in August inside her New Kensington home months after her death.
According to a criminal complaint, Robert Hawk’s mother, 68-year-old Marcia Smock, was found dead inside a room that had been duct-taped shut.
Hawk told investigators his mother died about two months prior. He didn’t report her death and continued cashing her social security checks, according to police.
Dozens of animals were rescued from the home, officials said.
Hawk is facing more than 60 counts for charges including theft and aggravated cruelty to animals.
