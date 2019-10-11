  • Ravens' Earl Thomas fined $21,000 for hit on Steelers' Mason Rudolph, report says

    PITTSBURGH - Baltimore Ravens safety Earl Thomas said he has been fined $21,000 for the hit that knocked out Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph during last Sunday’s game, NBC Sports ProFootballTalk reported Friday.

    Rudolph has been in concussion protocol because of the hit, for which Thomas was penalized for roughing the passer.

    Thomas said he has reached out to Rudolph by phone and text, but he has not heard back, according to ProFootballTalk.

    Thomas said he plans to appeal the discipline, ProFootballTalk reported.

    Although in concussion protocol, Rudolph returned to the practice field Wednesday.

