PITTSBURGH - Baltimore Ravens safety Earl Thomas said he has been fined $21,000 for the hit that knocked out Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph during last Sunday’s game, NBC Sports ProFootballTalk reported Friday.
Rudolph has been in concussion protocol because of the hit, for which Thomas was penalized for roughing the passer.
Related Headlines
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to sports news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
Thomas said he has reached out to Rudolph by phone and text, but he has not heard back, according to ProFootballTalk.
Thomas said he plans to appeal the discipline, ProFootballTalk reported.
Although in concussion protocol, Rudolph returned to the practice field Wednesday.
You can watch the Steelers take on the San Diego Chargers right here on Channel 11 for Sunday Night Football starting at 8 p.m.
TRENDING NOW:
- THC-laced candy found in Pa. has police warning parents ahead of Halloween
- Local woman found dead in 'wooded area' two days after disappearance
- Pittsburgh heart surgeon arrested in child sex crime sting
- VIDEO: Scary sight - thousands of tarantulas out looking for mates
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}