President-elect Trump expected to choose Marco Rubio for secretary of state

WASHINGTON — President-elect Donald Trump is expected to choose Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida as secretary of state for his administration, NBC News reports.

>>> Photos: Who has President-elect Donald Trump named to his cabinet?

NBC News, citing multiple sources, said the announcement is expected in the coming days.

Trump had previously considered Rubio to be his running mate before ultimately picking Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio.

Monday, the president-elect announced plans to nominate former Rep. Lee Zeldin, R-N.Y., as the Environmental Protection Agency’s top administrator and Rep. Mike Waltz, R-Fla., as his national security adviser and Stephen Miller for Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy.

>> Trump’s second term: Who has the president-elect selected for his cabinet, advisers?

Last week, he announced his campaign manager Susie Wiles would be White House chief of staff. Tom Homan, the former acting director of U.S. Immigration and Customs was named Trump’s “border czar.”

The decision won’t be final until Trump makes a formal announcement.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group