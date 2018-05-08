0 Reschenthaler facing Saccone, who he once campaigned for, in congressional race

Two months after Pennsylvania state Sen. Guy Reschenthaler, of Jefferson Hills, was campaigning for Rick Saccone in the 13th District special election, he's now facing Saccone as an opponent in the newly created 14th Congressional District.

After Saccone's loss to Democrat Conor Lamb, Reschenthaler called Saccone's campaign an embarrassment.

"I was talking about his campaign. Not him as a person. But President Trump said that Rick Saccone was a weak candidate," said Reschenthaler.

Like Saccone, Reschenthaler served in the military, where he was an attorney in the Navy. He returned to civilian life and won a seat as a district judge before going on to win a seat in the state Senate.

Saccone has accused him of "job jumping."

"I'm the conservative who can win this race. I want to take your values, our southwestern Pennsylvania values, to D.C. and fix it," said Reschenthaler.

Recently, Reschenthaler has faced criticism for a glowing forward in a 2012 hate-filled book written by former Navy SEAL Carl Higbie.

"I don't stand behind the words he said in that book. Those are his words not mine," said Reschenthaler. "Racism, homophobia and xenophobia, there's no room for that in America. There's certainly no room for that in my Republican Party."

Saccone and Reschenthaler are competing for the nomination for the 14th Congressional District seat.

The election is May 15.

