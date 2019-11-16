Proud to be From Pittsburgh: Greater Pitt Tree Service

PITTSBURGH - One local business offers its service year-round as a way to show its Veterans Day appreciation. Since 2016, Greater Pitt Tree Service has been offering free trimming services to surviving World War II veterans.
Business owner Carlos McClintock says 95-year-old Lester Snyder Jr. served in the Army during WWII and also the Korean War.
"Tree work can be really expensive, and they are on a fixed budget," McClintock said. "Sometimes we've come out and gave customers prices, and they'll say I'll just do it myself but these guys, I think the minimum age to be a World War II vet is 94."
Since starting, McClintock estimates he's done about $30,000 in free work. He adds in the coming years the company will add Korean War Veterans into its Veterans Special.
Greater Pitt Tree Service is making us Proud to be from Pittsburgh.
