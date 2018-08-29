Red panda paints in her spare time

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama - The red pandas at the Birmingham Zoo are learning to paint as part of the zoo's enrichment program.
Animal care professionals at the zoo say the program provides the animals with activities that stimulate their mental and physical behavior.
Sorrel, an 8-year-old female red panda, learned to paint with her trainer, Erin Miller.
Activities like painting enhance the panda's well-being and improve their quality of life.
